Chino Hills police arrested a 34-year-old man July 15 on suspicion of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy at a home in the county area of Montclair.
Abel Eulogio Oneida-Vazquez was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, police said.
Deputies from the Chino Hills station assigned to the county area were called at 2:54 p.m. to the 10800 block of Rose Avenue on a report of an attempted kidnapping.
The suspect told deputies he was at the home for Bible study and went inside and tried to kidnap the child, deputies said.
The child’s teenage sibling stopped the man from taking the child, which caused the suspect to run away.
A witness helped police get information on the suspect, which led deputies to a home in the 3900 block of Pierce Street in Riverside.
There, deputies found evidence of sex crimes.
Armed with a search warrant, deputies linked the suspect to additional crimes, which were not disclosed.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline (800) 782-7463.
