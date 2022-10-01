The City of Chino Hills will host its annual Salute to Service event for veterans from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
An outside ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a free breakfast for veterans, their guests, and the public.
Advanced registration is required for the breakfast and space is limited to the first 150 guests. Visit chi nohills.org/veterans or call (909) 364-2826.
A video slideshow presentation will highlight veterans. To be included in the slideshow, veterans must submit their photo, name, and branch to the website listed above and use the online form.
The video will be shown during the breakfast and released on social media, the city’s website, and on City TV 3/41 on Veterans Day.
For assistance on submitting photos, call (909) 364-2826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.