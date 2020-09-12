A roof restoration project costing almost $1 million is needed to fix leaks that have increased over the past few years at the Chino Police Station, 5450 Guardian Way, according to a Sept. 1 city staff report.
The 30-year-old roof is from the original Home Depot building.
The project includes removing the failed coatings and recoating the entire roof with reflective acrylic and replacing damaged cap sheets.
The city council this month approved a contract of $282,440 to R&R Roofing & Waterproofing, Lake Elsinore that includes a 20-year warranty, including all material and labor repair costs.
A purchase order of $716,839 was approved for The Garland Company, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio for roofing materials.
