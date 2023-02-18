The Chino Planning Commission will consider the following at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave:
•The fiscal impacts of a proposed annexation of 145 acres of unincorporated county land located east of Norton Avenue, north and south of Francis Avenue. The commission will recommend prezoning for the annexation area, which includes single-family residential zoned parcels, some vacant and others used for animal keeping and agricultural uses.
