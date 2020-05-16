Peggy Pearson, of Chino-based Sew Blessed Quilters
Peggy Pearson, of Chino-based Sew Blessed Quilters, is among several sewers making masks for California Institution for Men, Boys Republic, Pomona Valley Hospital, and many other organziations during the coronavirus pandemic. The group made 450 masks in two weeks. 

