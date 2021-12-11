Double rainbow over Chino
Photo by Nivia Gallardo

Chino resident Nivia Gallardo shared her photograph of a double rainbow taken Thursday afternoon  from Finch Court near Fern Avenue in eastern Chino. The Chino Valley received .18-inch of rain on Thursday. Sunny skies are expected today (Dec. 11) and Sunday, with more rain expected  Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

