More than 140 seriously ill COVID-19 patients at hospitals served by LifeStream Blood Bank in San Bernardino and Riverside counties are awaiting transfusions of COVID-19 convalescent plasma that only can be donated by those who have recovered from infection with the virus.
Prospective convalescent plasma donors must have had no symptoms related to the virus for at least 14 days.
Pre-screening is required.
Former COVID-19 patients can learn if they are eligible to make this potentially life-saving donation by visiting LStream.org/co vidplasma.
Convalescent plasma collection is similar to a regular blood donation and usually takes less than one hour. A single donation can collect enough plasma with immune boosting antibodies to assist multiple, critically ill patients.
“The recent increase in infections in our area has led to a sharp increase in requests for this product from local hospitals,” said Joe Chaffin, M.D., LifeStream’s chief medical officer.
“That assistance can only be given by individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19. The need is urgent.”
Convalescent plasma donations may be made at LifeStream centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or lstream.org.
