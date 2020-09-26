The City of Chino Hills has written off almost $60,000 in unpaid bills between July 1, 2018 and June 20, 2019.
Of that amount, $42,000 was in unpaid utility bills and $17,874 was in property damage primarily caused by traffic accidents.
The city also had to write off $6,600 in administrative citations incurred from March 2017 to August 2017.
“I hate the fact that our ratepayers have to eat this every year,” said Councilman Brian Johsz during the Sept. 8 council meeting, and for the second year in a row, asked city staff to explore ways the city can recover the debts, including placing a lien on some properties.
The utility bill write-offs doubled from the prior year because the city was unable to lock off unpaid accounts from October 2018 to March 2019 when the city’s new software system “went live.”
Last year’s utility bill write-off was $21,281, with this year’s amount increasing by $20,802.
The city uses utility service shut-offs to prevent current customers from accumulating large past-due amounts, finance director Christa Buhagiar said.
If a customer does not pay their final bill, it is sent to the city’s collection agency.
The city council approved shortening the timeframe from 121 days to 60 days before a closed utility account gets sent to collections.
Utility debts
Some of the largest unpaid amounts from former residents are: $951 by Kimberly Harden, $873 by Kevin Fermin, $807 by Rocky Graziano, $760 by Jeremy Lee Gee, $758 by John J. Reis, $681 by Jason Rupe, $649 by Joseph Figueroa, $632 by E. Hess, $608 by Khawar Yousaf, and $601 by Lourdes Baker.
Property damage
The largest property damage debt was $9,233 incurred by Alexsander Dani Espinoza for a damaged streetlight at Boys Republic Drive from a traffic accident in spring 2019.
Manny Fernandez owes $4,975 for a damaged fire hydrant at Pine and Mesa Oak avenues from a traffic accident in early 2019, and Michael Garrett owes $2,040 from running into a chain link fence on Shady View and Mystic Canyon drives in spring 2018.
Rachel Brown owes $561 for a broken light on the flagpole at city hall when her minor son damaged it with a rock in the fall of 2018.
Desiree Velazquez owes $799 for loud party costs in fall 2018.
Residents are not charged until the third call at which time they are charged for the time deputies and dispatchers spent responding to the calls.
Citations
Most of the city’s administrative citations are issued through the code enforcement division for violations of the municipal code.
If the citation is not paid, the violator receives two notices before it is sent to either a collections agency or the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) interagency intercept program on the 103rd day.
The FTB program seek to intercept an individual’s state tax return to collect citation fines.
Some of the larger debts include Raymond Galarze who was issued three citations in 2017 totaling $1,100 for installing a banner without a permit at the former Haus of Royals dance studio at 3560 Grand Ave. and Sergio Perez of Pleasant Hills Drive who was issued two citations in 2017 totaling $900 for building code violations.
