Eucalyptus trees removed southeast of Chaparral

The Chino Valley Unified School District cut down 30 lemon gum eucalpytus trees in a grove near Chaparral Elementary School on Pomona Rincon Road, prompting more than 30 comments from parents and residents on social media when the cutting began a few weeks ago.
Residents speculated on which agency might have removed the trees and why.
Martin Silveira, director of maintenance and operations for the school district, said the grove of eucalyptus trees was growing wild and needed to be thinned out to allow for a healthy grove to flourish.
Some of the trees were diseased and unsafe, he said.
In addition to the 30 that were removed, 48 trees were trimmed, including 46 lemon gum eucalytpus, he said.
One Mexican fan palm was removed because it posed a safety concern for students, he said.
Mr. Silveira said all the work was performed to make way for a new safe play field that the district is going to create for Chaparral Elementary School students.
