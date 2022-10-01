Eucalyptus trees removed southeast of Chaparral

Residents became concerned when they saw trees being removed adjacent to Los Serranos Park and Chaparral Elementary School in Chino Hills. The school district thinned out the eucalyptus grove to make way for a new play field for Chaparral students.  The lemon gum eucalyptus is known for its citrusy scent.

 Submitted photo

The Chino Valley Unified School District cut down 30 lemon gum eucalpytus trees in a grove near Chaparral Elementary School on Pomona Rincon Road, prompting more than 30 comments from parents and residents on social media when the cutting began a few weeks ago.

Residents speculated on which agency might have removed the trees and why. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.