Chino Valley Unified School District is accepting applications from eighth grade students to the Biomedical Science and Technology Academy (BST), a four-year program at Chino High School beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Candidates can access the application online at bit.ly/BSTapply through Dec. 3.
Students will be offered two branches of specialization: biomedical science with a concentration in artificial intelligence and cyber security.
BST is a tuition-free, competitive magnet program that combines conventional coursework with specialized classes and curriculum, preparing students for both college and a career.
The program will be offered in a state-of-the-art facility at Chino High, currently under construction at 5472 Park Place, showcasing classrooms with advanced, high-tech equipment for hands-on experience, said school district spokesperson Andi Johnston.
To assist students, parents, and guardians with the application process, the BST Support Team will host four application support sessions, she said.
For information on the sessions, visit chino.k12.ca.us/bstacademy.
Candidates will be chosen by the BST Admissions Committee and receive an invitation to complete the entrance exam on Jan. 29, 2022.
Parents and guardians who wish to stay up-to-date on the process and what to expect after enrollment may submit an interest form at bit.ly/bstinterestform.
