The Soroptimist International Club of Chino Valley will celebrate its 65th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of Soroptimist during an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Chino.
A group of women formed Soroptimist in 1921 in Oakland to help strengthen their community when women’s were not permitted to join all-male community groups.
Soroptimists groups began forming worldwide, and now consists of 1,300 clubs in 21 countries, including the Soroptimist Interational of the Chino Valley on April 7, 1956.
“A lot has changed for women and girls in 100 years,” said Janice Jimenez, of the Chino Valley group. “But the road to equality continues to be difficult. They suffer disproprortionately from poverty, racism, sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.”
The Soroptimist International Club of Chino Valley can be found online at sichi novalley.org.
