Food for Life Ministry will host its 13th annual Saturday-before-Thanksgiving turkey and grocery giveaway from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Nov. 19) at Chino Adult School, located at 12970 Third St., at the corner of Monte Vista Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Anyone with identification can receive food, said Food for Life co-founder Richard McDonald.
It is the second year the event will be held at the Chino Adult School.
“Families are hurting,” said Cindy Vande Steeg, the Food for Life Ministry secretary and co-founder. “We hear lots of stories about people skipping meals because they don’t have enough food. Or they alternate which bills to pay. We take great joy in helping make Thanksgiving special for families in Chino and nearby communities.”
Mr. McDonald said people typically line up for the Thanksgiving food giveaway several hours before the 9 a.m. event.
