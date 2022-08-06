Teaching never stops for 79-year-old educator

Adriana Cardenas of Chino teaches citizenship to students at Chino Valley Adult School.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Adriana Cardenas is a longtime Chino Valley Unified School District teacher who is described by her students as passionate, spunky, and selfless.

Ms. Cardenas, 79, has taught Spanish at Chino High School since 1983 and citizenship classes at the Chino Valley Adult School since 1992. 

