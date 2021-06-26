Six Chino Valley high school students were named Boys State delegates for 2021 at Chino American Legion Post 299 after the annual event in Sacramento was cancelled because of the coronavirus. This year’s event will be held virtually.
Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. Activities can include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, and recreational programs.
Local students selected and their personal statements:
Jake Laurent
Chino Hills High School
My name is Jake Thomas Laurent. I was born on October 14, 2003, and I am currently a junior attending Chino Hills High. The counselor I worked with for this opportunity is Melissa Hughes.
I would also like to thank my counselor Shelley Bateman for her support and guidance. I am an active young man that has an interest in serving in our country’s military and attending college to earn a degree.
Since I was 5 years old, I have been involved in sports and found a love for soccer as my main passion. I am currently in my second year as a varsity soccer player for my school and I have participated in cross country and track in the past. This upcoming year I will be playing football for our school as well.
Being a student that has been diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD has created some challenges for me in my early educational experience. However, I have fought really hard to overcome those obstacles and to be successful. After having to take prescribed medication for 12 years for my ADHD, I have worked with my doctor to get to a point where I no longer need medication and I can self-regulate. I am a three-year AVID student that is ahead on credits towards graduation while meeting all A-G and NCAA requirements for college admission. My high school career GPA is currently a 3.05 grade point average.
Having come from divorced parents and having my father turn his back on me a few years ago, I made a commitment to myself that I would live my life in a manner that gives back and has a positive impact on others.
I am excited to have this program be a part of my experience and to better prepare me for life beyond high school.
Ryan Chang
Chino High School
My name is Ryan Chang and I am 17 years old. I attend Chino High School and I’m in the Class of 2022. I played basketball for my high school during my freshman year.
As time progressed, sport favoring changed, but I still consistently partake in the Christian Club every Thursday with the club’s support of my counselor, Mrs. Allen.
During Christian Club, believers and non-believers convene to look at current events and solutions to personal problems through the point of view of the Bible. Through this congregation, students can find support with another and guidance during these difficult times that Covid has brought upon us in academic and social occasions.
David Gorsage
Ayala High School
I am a 17-year-old student at Ayala High School. My counselor is Cristina Domicoli.
I have been heavily involved in various community theatres since I was 9 years old and have been blessed with the opportunity to student direct The Lion King Jr. at Chino Community Theatre in 2019.
This, in combination with my nearly four years of experience at Ayala High School Choir, in which I will be the student director during my senior year, has made me a strong proponent for the performing arts.
I also have been in involved in the History Club, Christian Club, and Forensics Club while maintaining above a 4.0 GPA. I cannot wait to attend this wonderful opportunity and learn about the inner workings of the American government.
Beau Parker
Chino High School
My name is Beau Parker. I am 17 years old and just finished my junior year at Chino High.
I have been a part of the wrestling team for three years, the football team for one year and an AP and honors student since my freshman year.
In the past I was also a member of band, debate, and National Junior Honor Society. I would like to thank Chino High counselor Mrs. Allen for reaching out to me and providing me with this great opportunity.
Anthony Acevedo
Don Lugo High School
My name is Anthony Acevedo and I’m a junior at Don Antonio Lugo High.
I was not a model student by any means; I was everything but the model. However, a teacher noticed my potential and ultimately lit my spark.
I started being more active in school, the most prominent being in extracurriculars such as band. Teachers noticed my efforts and spoke to my counselor, Mr. DeLeon, the person who made it possible for me to be in the Boys State program. He sent me the information, I struck an interview, and voila. I’m in.
Samuel Ahn
Ayala High School
My name is Samuel Ahn, a rising senior and 17-year-old at Ayala High School.
Special thanks to Ms. Cristina Domicoli, the counselor at Ayala who I was blessed to have supported me through this process. Outside of school, I enjoy being involved in varsity track and field, USB Leadership, Riverside County Youth Advisory Council, and various clubs.
My appointment as Boys’ State Delegate has truly been an honor. Although this year’s convention will be held virtually, I am eager to learn invaluable skills and network with students from across the Golden State.
I hope to utilize what I have learned at this convention in the future to ensure the health, freedom, and welfare of my communities.
