An AT&T cell tower will be installed 50 feet away from the walking path on Madrugada Trail between Calle San Marcos and Grand Avenue in northern Chino Hills in an area without adequate signal coverage.
The appearance of location markers followed by a construction fence and portable toilet were the first clues to trail enthusiasts that something was going on.
The tower, to be designed as a eucalyptus tree, will be surrounded by California pepper trees and eucalyptus trees known as lemon-scented gum.
It is the first freestanding cell tower to be located near a trail, senior planner Ryan Gackstetter said.
There are existing wireless communications facilities near trails, but they are generally co-located with existing structures such as transmission towers and reservoirs, Mr. Gackstetter said.
The only other cell facility located within 50 feet of a trail is the one at Veterans Park near the Coral Ridge Trail, he said.
Ken and Debbie Maki, 30-plus year residents of north Chino Hills, said the location is very close to the trail near Calle San Marcos and depending on how big it is, could be an eyesore since it is downhill.
The Makis said there are more remote areas that could have been selected other than near a walking path.
Kathy Arata, who lives nearby and enjoys the trail, said she supports better cell reception in north Chino Hills but is surprised at the location. “It’s the kind of thing that makes you scratch your head and say huh?”
Several residents who use the trail had no idea why a construction fence was on the pathway and were surprised to learn that a cell tower would be placed there. Most of them, however, said better cell reception is needed in northern Chino Hills.
Height increase
The 60-foot tall tower was approved with a height adjustment by the Chino Hills Planning Commission in December 2019. The license agreement was approved by the Chino Hills City Council in November 2020.
The applicant, Michael Blackwell on behalf of AT&T, asked the planning commission for an increase from 35 feet (the maximum height allowed in the municipal code) to 60 feet.
The commission granted his request based on the following findings: the extra height was needed to ensure efficient operation, the tower had a lesser impact on aesthetics compared to the alternative sites and was needed to ensure compliance with federal or state law.
To inspire a more natural look, the commission stipulated that a texture treatment be applied from the base to the lowest branches to provide a bark-like appearance, as well as assurance that staff would have the ability to make changes to the branch length to ensure they resemble a tree.
Alternative sites
The applicant’s preferred location was Crossroads Community Church at Grand Avenue and Madrugada Drive where existing facilities are located but the property owner was unwilling to allow another wireless facility, according to a staff report.
The applicant also looked at Rolling Ridge Elementary School but the existing structures were not high enough.
The tower will be located next to an equipment enclosure consisting of a split-face block wall where climbing vines will be planted at the base to help it blend with the landscape.
New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, the licensee, will pay an annual fee to the city of $52,587, adjusted each year by 4 percent, and an annual landscape maintenance fee of $2,400, for up to 30 years.
