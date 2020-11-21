The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors asked its attorneys Tuesday to research grounds to pursue a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom challenging his coronavirus reopening plans.
Board chairman Curt Hagman said the state’s “one-size-fits-all solution” doesn’t work with a county as large as San Bernardino County that spans 20,000 square miles and is the nation’s largest county by area.
“We’re frustrated and fed up,” Mr. Hagman said in an interview with KFI Radio Thursday afternoon. “Why is our entire county treated the same way when we have some areas that are hot spots and other that are virus-free.”
Shutting down businesses and not allowing church services in areas where there are no problems is “counterproductive,” he said.
The county has been urging the state for the past several months to consider its expansive geography with communities in the desert and the mountains.
Mr. Hagman said just as schools can petition the State Department of Public Health for a waiver to reopen (reviewed by the state), the county should be able to petition for certain areas to open.
Boost for business
Mr. Hagman said it’s getting cold in Big Bear for residents to be able to dine comfortably outdoors.
“Businesses are dying,” he said.
He noted that contact tracing in the county shows that 60 to 70 percent of COVID cases occur when co-workers, friends, or families get together for gatherings and let their guard down.
The county announced on Monday it would increase funding amounts to businesses and non-profits with 100 or fewer employees to $5,000, with an additional amount of $2,500 for any business that is relocating operations to outdoors.
Previous funding recipients will receive a check for the additional funding.
Deadline to apply is Dec. 13 by visiting sbcovid19.com and click on “Covid-Compliant Business Partnership Program.” (See more on the program on Page B8.)
San Bernardino County is one of 41 counties in the most restrictive purple tier, with 11 counties in the red tier, four in the orange tier, and two in the yellow tier.
Gov. Newsom released the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” in August that includes the four-tiered color-coded system with purple indicating the virus is widespread in the county, red is a substantial spread in the county, orange is moderate, and yellow is minimal.
