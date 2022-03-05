15 CVFD firefighters become dads in past year
Chino Valley Fire photo

Fifteen Chino Valley Fire District firefighters became parents in the past year, many of whom are first-time fathers, the district announced Thursday. The youngest of the babies is three months old. Pictured are (top row from left) Robert Pope, Carlos Skibar, Casey May, Charles Addie, Miguel Lopez, Kevin Biacsi, Eric Englehardt, Caleb Guinn Bottom row (from left) are Fernando Cardona, Daniel Fry, Justin Nuber, Nathan Brooks, JT Bossler, Ian Haddad and Brian Kalousek.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.