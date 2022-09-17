Deer sighting
Photo by Alice Hou

Carbon Canyon resident Alice Hou spotted this deer early Wednesday afternoon as the animal approached the Western Hills Golf Course at 1400 Carbon Canyon Road. Ms. Hou said the deer “casually crossed the road, stopped, turned around and looked at me.” There were no cars behind her so she was able to capture the photo from inside her vehicle. 

