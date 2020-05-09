Graduating high school seniors will get the chance to walk across the stage and grab their diplomas in front of family members later this month after Chino Valley school district officials announced Fridaymorning they will move forward with “Drive Up, No Contact” ceremonies.
Times and dates for the ceremonies for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools have not been announced but will take place around the time graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27.
“While this year’s Drive Up, No Contact graduations may look and feel different considering the social distancing measures we must comply with, we strive to ensure that the heart and soul of these celebrations remain the same,” said Superintendent Norm Enfield. “And while this year’s graduation events may not take place in a packed arena, each student will hear their name called, walk across a stage and witness their closest family members cheering them on.”
Similar graduations have taken place at Rancho Cucamonga and several other Chaffey Joint Union High School district schools.
The school district plans to move forward with virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.
Those pre-recorded videos will be streamed online at the same time the school’s graduation ceremonies were to take place.
Chino Hills High’s will be shown at 3 p.m. and Ayala High’s at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. On Wednesday, May 27, Don Lugo’s video will be shown at 3 p.m., followed by Chino High’s at 7 p.m.
Mr. Enfield added the school district is eying in-person graduation ceremonies on Friday, July 31 should the current state and county health guidelines regarding large group events are lifted.
