A 33-year-old Chino Hills man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish in Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police.
Nicholas Tanzini was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6 a.m. crash on the Interstate 10 Service Road east of LA Hwy 3246, said TFC Taylor Scrantz.
“The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Mr. Tanzini was traveling westbound on the I-10 Service Road on a 2006 Harley Davidson,” TFC Scrantz said. “For reasons still under investigation, the Harley Davidson exited the roadway to the left. After exiting the roadway, the Harley Davidson struck a concrete wall, which resulted in Mr. Tanzini being ejected from the motorcycle.”
Mr. Tanzini was wearing an approved Department of Transportation helmet at the time of the crash.
Investigators will determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
