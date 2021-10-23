Staff members from Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and the City of Industry have submitted sample logos to represent the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority that will be presented to the Authority on Monday, Oct. 25 at the 6 p.m. meeting.
The hybrid meeting will take place in the Windmill Room at Diamond Bar City Hall, 21810 Copley Dr. and can be accessed by telephone at (562) 247-8422 and entering access code 420392254.
The logo is intended to create a distinct identity for the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch that straddles both sides of Grand Avenue and governed by the Authority, consisting of councilpersons and staff from the three cities. According to a staff report, the logo would be used on agendas, the future website, documents, and other uses.
Five logos have been provided. The board may choose one, refine one, or combine elements from any of the options.
The logos include a stylized image of the face of a longhorn cattle, a tree, rolling hills with a sun, a stylized shrub, a stylized tree, and a leaf extending from the initials T.H. The logos are contained in the agenda and can be viewed by visiting diamond barca.gov/agendas, and click on “agenda packet” for the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the ranch to the Authority in 2019, with a deed restriction limiting the use of the land for “open space, public use, or preservation.”
Approximately 1,750 acres are in Chino Hills, and 695 acres are in Diamond Bar.
In other business, the Authority will hear a presentation from historian Paul Spitzzeri about the history of Tres Hermanos Ranch.
consider establish signing authority for the executive director in an amount not exceeding $25,000 per fiscal year, and consider authorizing reimbursement agreements for property maintenance services with the City of Industry and Diamond Bar.
Members of the Authority are Ray Marquez, chairman; Cathy Marcucci, vice chairman; and directors Nancy Lyons, Cory Moss, Peter Rogers, Newell Ruggles, and Steve Tye.
Diamond Bar City Manager Daniel Fox is the executive director.
The meetings are rotated among the three cities every two years. The executive director is the city manager of the city where the meetings are held.
