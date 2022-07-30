Commission compels Marquez to vacate seat

Greg Marquez

The Chino Community Services Commission voted on Monday to open Commissioner Greg Marquez’ at-large seat because he is running for the District 2 Chino City Council seat in the Nov. 8 election.

A subcommittee that was formed to consider whether Mr. Marquez should vacate his seat or continue serving another term decided to recommend that the seat be vacated and the application process be open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.