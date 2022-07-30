Commission compels Marquez to vacate seat

The Chino Community Services Commission voted on Monday to open Commissioner Greg Marquez’ at-large seat because he is running for the District 2 Chino City Council seat in the Nov. 8 election.
A subcommittee that was formed to consider whether Mr. Marquez should vacate his seat or continue serving another term decided to recommend that the seat be vacated and the application process be open to the public.
“My intent to run as a council candidate shouldn’t be used against me,” Mr. Marquez said. “I’ve been dedicated to this position and my goal is to serve my community.”
He abstained from the vote.
The subcommittee consisted of Commissioners Linda Takeuchi, Neal Jerry, and Brenda Strong.
The Chino Community Services Commission is comprised of seven members. Six are appointed by the mayor and the seventh member occupies an at-large position appointed by the commission and ratified by the city council.
Mr. Marquez, who began his term in July 2019, said the timing was bad but he respects the decision and plans to re-apply.
On Thursday, Community Services Director Linda Reich said applications are due Aug. 19, and the city will not wait until the November election to choose an at-large member.
She said Mr. Marquez will remain in the position until it is filled.
“Don’t get discouraged by this,” Commissioner Robert Martinez said to Mr. Marquez, encouraging him to reapply. “You put a lot of time and effort into this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.