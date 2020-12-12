A downed power line caused by a boom crane operator working on Caltrans' Three Bridges Project in Chino caused a seven-hour closure of the 60 Freeway in Chino for seven hours, prompting huge delays for motorists.
The line went across all lanes of the freeway just west of Benson Avenue at 3:26 a.m., officials said.
"The power line arched and the power lines became unstable, nessitating the freeway closure to remove the lines," said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Stephen Rawls. No injuries were reported.
The lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m.
