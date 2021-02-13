Sharing traditions

Third grade Rhodes Elementary School student Megan Kwock (right) gives classmates goodie bags filled with sweets for Chinese New Year, including Brielle Laing (left). Shown on the bags are seals depicting the Year of the Ox. The students of teacher Scott Rossen picked up Valentines, games, and art supplies after school Feb. 9 for a virtual classroom party held last week. The class also made Valentine cards and wrote letters to seniors who reside at Salem Christian Home in Chino. 

