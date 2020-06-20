The Chino Hills City Council will consider placing a measure on the November ballot to increase the “transient occupancy tax” (TOT) that visitors pay when staying at hotels.
The council will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers and the public will participate through Zoom to be broadcast live on the Chino Hills website.
The city currently imposes a 10 percent tax compared to Los Angeles and Diamond Bar that charge 14 percent and Riverside that charges 13 percent.
Ontario charges 11.75 percent and Chino charges 8 percent.
The city has five hotels.
According to a hotel impact report, the city would receive $500,000 each from Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Townplace Suite in annual TOT fees.
Due to the coronavirus, the city anticipates a shortfall of $300,000 in TOT revenues in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter code 86197351711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.