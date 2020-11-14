Food for Life Ministry will host its annual Thanksgiving grocery distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at the First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The charity event is usually held at the Chino Senior Center but organizers had to change the location this year.
Participants in groups are advised to show up later then they have previously arrived in the past due to tight parking at the church the sits west of Mountain Avenue on Riverside Drive.
While the local churches do supply volunteers for the event, Food For Life welcomes donations of money or food, Mrs. vandeSteeg said.
The organization will continue to distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse located at 4712 Cheyenne Way, off Yorba and Schaefer avenues in Chino.
Families can only receive food once per week without being charged for any groceries they receive.
In order to receive food, the organization requires residents to bring proper identification.
Information: Food for Life Ministry at 627-3663 or www.foodforlifeministry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.