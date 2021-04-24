Serene vaccine
Community members wait their turn to receive a COVID-19 shot in a setting both ornate and calming at the Chino Hills Hindu Temple on April 17. The clinic held in partnership with BAPS Charities and Walmart provided 450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.  Khoe Le, market health and wellness director for Walmart, led the efforts on behalf of Walmart. BAPS volunteers assisted Walmart pharmacy employees. BAPS Charities is a member of the White House’s Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Community Corps.

