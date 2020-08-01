There have been revolving doors at Bank of America branches in the Chino Valley as one branch opens and another closes because of coronavirus.
The branch at Chino Hills Parkway opened July 20 and the branch in Chino on Central Avenue will remain closed until Monday, said bank spokesperson Colleen Haggerty.
The branch in Gateway Village on Grand Avenue in Chino Hills which has been closed for four months, is undergoing remodeling and will not open until October, she said.
There is no sign on the doors indicating a remodel, only a “temporarily closed” sign that has been there since March.
Responding to comments from residents that an employee at the Chino branch was tested positive for coronavirus, Ms. Haggerty said she is not privy to the confidential health information of employees, but the temporary closures often result from staffing challenges related to employees being pulled away unexpectedly to care for family members, not necessarily because of direct exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.