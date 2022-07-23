The City of Chino has created a job classification for a part-time community services shuttle driver position to assist in recruitment efforts for the position in the future.
Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the driving was previously done by employees in the Community Services Specialist classification.
The Chino City Council approved the new classification July 5.
The shuttle services are used to provide free transportation to Chino residents ages 50 and older to visit the Senior Center, grocery stores, pharmacies, and doctors’ appointments within the Chino city limits. Registration is required through the Chino Senior Center at (909) 334-3271.
