Gardeners needed to train for ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ project

Adults 18 and over who would like to become Master Gardener trainees so that they can volunteer for a project called “Trees for Tomorrow” are being recruited by University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) San Bernardino County.
Training is provided online through a 50-hour class taught by subject matter experts.
Those who complete the course and volunteer for one year become “Master Gardeners.”
Volunteers will provide information on the selection and care of heat, drought, and pest-resistant trees and help non-profit groups and community leaders enhance tree canopy cover in vulnerable neighborhoods.
Planting and the proper selection of trees is one of the solutions to increased temperatures in communities, according to a spokesperson, who said shade produced by a single tree can reduce surface temperature of asphalt and other impervious surfaces by up to 65 degrees.
Trees also enhance pollinator and wildlife habitat, absorb pollutants, beautify neighborhoods, and absorb and store carbon dioxide.
Applications to become a UCCE Master Gardener volunteer for this project are open through Aug. 31 by visiting ucanr.edu/u.cfm?id=287.
Information: UCCE Area Environmental Horticulturist Janet Hartin at jshar tin@ucanr.edu
