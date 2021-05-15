An audience of 375 prayed, sang, and enjoyed an early morning meal at the second annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Chino Hills on Tuesday, organized by the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee.
Participants began trickling into the 3 Point Play Zone gymnasium in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 6:15 a.m. and by 7 a.m., the tables were full.
Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills provided the opening prayer, stating, “It’s so good to see unveiled faces,” he said, referring to the fact that masks were not worn.
He said hostility and darkness undermines freedom but victories can come out of the darkest hours.
He prayed for a great awakening in California.
Displayed on a round table was a replica of the “National Monument to the Forefathers” located in Plymouth, Massachusetts built in 1889 to commemorate and honor the Mayflower pilgrims.
Actor Kirk Cameron, keynote speaker, learned about the monument after following the footsteps of the Pilgrims by traveling to England and retracing the route of the Pilgrims.
Describing the monument as a blueprint, or matrix of liberty passed down by the Pilgrims, Mr. Cameron used the statue as a visual to motivate the audience to return to the faith and virtues on which the country was based.
Mr. Cameron was so moved by the 81-foot monument, he produced a documentary called “Monumental” in 2012 about the hardships and faith of the early settlers, focusing on the monument as the success strategy for liberty.
That success is symbolized, he said, by the five statues on the monument.
The large statue that sits atop the monument is the 36-foot-tall “Faith,” who points her finger to the sky (God), holding an open Geneva Bible with a star affixed to her forehead representing honor, and her foot resting on Plymouth, the unplanned landing spot in the New World.
Mr. Cameron also described the four smaller statues underneath faith which represent the virtues of morality, law, education, and liberty.
The monument contains scenes from Pilgrim history, the names of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower, and a quote from William Bradford, the governor of the Plymouth Colony.
Pastors who shared Scripture, prayers, and provided inspirational messages were Mike Spradlin, Tae-Hyung Ko, Kelly Monaghan, Father Michael Miller, Peter Song, Darian Venerable, Sheldon Boyd, Jody Moore, and David Rosales.
Music was provided by Christian artist “Zeal” and Armen Keuilian.
Emcee was Don Dix, host of “The Answer” on AM 590 Radio.
Sylvia Nash, chairwoman, said the Prayer Breakfast Committee members were overwhelmed at the attendance and grateful to the sponsors, especially Enoch Kwok of 3 Point Play Zone who donated the space.
Mrs. Nash said it was a joy to watch people interact with one another after a long, challenging year.
She thanked the volunteers who stayed late and rose early to ensure the event was a blessing to all.
“Their efforts during this past year as we were challenged at every part of the journey was immensely appreciated,” Mrs. Nash said. “To God be the glory.”
