Foster homes for pets and donations are being sought by two agencies that provide animal services in the Chino Valley and have had to close to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona, which provides animal control services to the cities of Chino and Chino Hills, said there are many animals in the shelter that need a temporary or permanent home.
Persons interested in the shelter’s “Foster-to-Hold” or “Foster-to-Adopt” programs can get in touch with an adoption counselor by visiting https://bit.ly/3cKzKDL.
Potential fosters must leave their name, address, phone number and several control numbers of the pets they might consider fostering.
Animals and their control numbers can be viewed at: http://ivhsanimals.org/#/search/
Inland Valley is also seeking donations to help care for abandoned, abused, and injured animals in the community. Now through May 15, every cash gift made to the shelter will be matched. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3bv9rAV.
Mail donations
Priceless Pets no-kill animal shelter, with adoption centers in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa, is seeking foster families and volunteers at pricelesspe trescue.org/get-involved.
Priceless Pets is currently limiting the number of volunteers allowed to walk the dogs at one time because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
Donations of pet food and other items are needed. Monetary, supplies, or other miscellaneous donations can be mailed to the shelter’s warehouse at Priceless Pets, 13941 Ramona Ave. Unit E, Chino, CA 91710.
All supply donations mailed to that address will be distributed to the adoption centers based on need.
Items needed by the shelter can be found on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2zmT6QQ.
