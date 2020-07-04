Amid uncertainty about financial losses from COVID-19 shutdowns, the City of Chino has taken a conservative approach to its 2020-21 fiscal year budget adopted June 16 by the city council.
The budget for the new fiscal year which began on July 1 includes $243.5 million total expenditures and $247.5 million total revenues, some which will not be spent until future years, according to Rob Burns, director of finance.
The city estimates revenue losses of $5.6 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year because of COVID-19 closures, and anticipates shortfalls to the general fund through fiscal year 2021-22.
Revenue reductions are from sales tax, developmental revenue, the San Bernardino County half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, gas tax, hotel tax, property tax transfer and police revenue.
Losses in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget include $3.4 million in sales tax, $1 million in development revenue, $139,115 in Measure I half-cent sales tax, $339,798 in gas tax, $70,000 in hotel tax, $54,000 in property transfer tax, and $76,600 in police revenue.
“Because the City is uncertain about the actual impacts of the COVID-19 shutdowns, the figures were increased by 10 percent to take the most conservative approach to potential revenue loss," Mr. Burns said.
Total sales tax revenue for the closing fiscal year is projected at $24.7 million compared to $30.1 million the prior year. The 2019-20 budget shows ending general fund reserves of $47 million.
A staff report states that the city’s budgeted versus actual expenditures have come in under budget by an average of $3.5 million over the last five years.
Mr. Burns said revenues are often accumulated for several years until enough money is available to fund a particular project.
General Fund
Because of tax revenue losses, the City of Chino projects shortfalls over the next three fiscal years to the general fund, an unrestricted fund that includes municipal services. For 2020-21, operating expenditures are $88.7 million and operating revenues are $84.5 million.
A $3.1 million revenue loss to the fund is anticipated in 2020-21 and in 2021-22 the estimated loss is $1.8 million.
The biggest fund expense is salaries and benefits which account for $41.9 million for fiscal year 2020-21.
This year $9.4 million has been allocated to previously committed projects to improve city streets, traffic flows and general facilities.
Included is $3.3 million for street rehabilitation projects, $3 million for street improvement projects, $1.4 million for traffic signal maintenance, $900,000 for senior center and library improvements, $500,000 for building projects, and $300,000 for miscellaneous projects.
Upon completion of all projects, proposed ending reserves would be $42.1 million at June 30, 2021.
“With a reduction in general fund projects the city will instead focus on enterprise fund projects such as water, sewer and alley repaving,” Mr. Burns said.
Cost savings
During a review of the 2020-21 budget, the City Council Infrastructure Committee recommended eliminating new projects, saving $2.4 million.
No new personnel will be hired, except for positions funded by grant revenue or other expenditure savings.
Two new police officers will be added through grant revenues. Two public works inspector positions will be held with a corresponding decrease of $600,000 in inspection services contracts.
A freeze of one year on the purchase or replacement of vehicles and equipment will save $1.7 million.
Mr. Burns said police are included in the city’s moratorium on vehicle replacements and purchases.
CIP Budget
The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget, which is part of the total budget, is $108.2 million.
CIP budget contains approximately $29.5 million for various water, sewer, and storm drain projects; $14.3 million for Central Avenue State Route 60 Freeway Improvement; $12.4 million for the eastside water treatment facility expansion and brine pipeline; $5.8 million for street rehabilitation projects and $2.6 million for the Pine Avenue improvement project to extend Pine from the 71 Freeway to its intersection with Pomona Rincon Road.
The Central Avenue State Route 60 project does not include the city’s recent application for $4.2 million in state transportation funds.
The breakdown is approximately $18.3 million in new projects, $19.7 million in additional funding for existing projects, and $70.2 million in carry over projects, which represents more than 80 individual projects totaling approximately $108.2 million.
Project categories and approximate costs are $5.8 million for parks; $14.8 million for street projects; $2.8 million for public facilities; $5.9 million for traffic; $4.4 million for sewer; $30.1 million for water; $7.3 million for storm drains; $1.2 million for miscellaneous; $4.6 million for sanitation; $22.5 million for reimbursable projects; $5.7 million for non-capital projects.
Approximately $5 million has been budgeted for projects that were formerly part of the city’s dissolved Redevelopment Agency.
Projections
Development revenue is projected to be $10.8 million, essentially the same as the 2019-20 adopted budget.
Property tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is expected to increase by 6.6 percent over the prior year to $27.1 million. Property values established Jan. 1 were not affected by COVID-19 shutdowns.
A rebound to $27.6 million in sales tax is expected as the economy opens back up for business, according to the budget report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.