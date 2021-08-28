A former dance group instructor from Chino Hills was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women while associated with a dance club at the University of California-Riverside, investigators with the Riverside Police Department announced Sunday.
Miguel Bonalos, 31, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside but has since been released after posting bail, police said.
A woman reported to Riverside Police investigators earlier this year that she had been sexually assaulted in 2017, Detective Melissa Brazil said.
“Since then, an additional woman also reported she was assaulted under similar circumstances,” the detective said.
The suspect was associated with the 909 Dance Troupe at UC Riverside at the time of the reported crimes, and the suspect was also involved with the “GRV” and “Snowtorious” groups, Detective Brazil said.
“Detectives believe there may be other women who were assaulted by the suspect who have not come forward yet,” Detective Brazil said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Brazil at (951) 353-7950 or email MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.