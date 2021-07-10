Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Inc.
Submitted photo

Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Inc. named its board of directors for the 2021-22 year. They are President Donna Young, Vice President Connie Schofield, Treasurer Yvonne Rodriguez Lawson, Secretary Karen Haughey, Director at Large Annie Lemento, and Director Paula Cheatham. For information on joining Soroptimist, visit https://SICV.Clubexpress.com or call (909)716-3225.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.