Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Inc. named its board of directors for the 2021-22 year. They are President Donna Young, Vice President Connie Schofield, Treasurer Yvonne Rodriguez Lawson, Secretary Karen Haughey, Director at Large Annie Lemento, and Director Paula Cheatham. For information on joining Soroptimist, visit https://SICV.Clubexpress.com or call (909)716-3225.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after car strikes fruit vendors, one fatally, on Riverside Drive in Ontario
- Two killed, one seriously injured after car lands in backyard pool early Wednesday in Chino
- Two men arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting guns into air on July 4 at apartment complex in Chino
- BelleCats ‘besties’ form rock band in Chino Hills
- Housing plan stacks 267 units on portion of Shoppes
- Independence Day concert in Chino Hills tonight
- Chino Valley under quarantine for citrus tree movement
- Chino’s love for Independence Day
- Motorcyclist killed in collision on Chino Hills Parkway
- Chino Hills Police provide update on Saturday's fatal collision involving motorcyclist, car
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.