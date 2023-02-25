The Chino Valley Unified School Board will reconsider naming the second school in The Preserve after the late community leader Louis Moreno, just six weeks after approving “Louis W. Moreno School.”
Board member Andrew Cruz asked during the Feb. 16 meeting that the matter be placed on a future agenda.
The potential rescindment is expected to be heard at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 2, although the agenda had not been published by the Champion’s press time.
Visit chino.k12.ca.us and scroll to “Shortcuts,” then “Board Meetings and Agenda.” The agenda was expected to be posted on Friday.
The board voted 3-2 on Jan. 19 to name the K-8 school after former Chino Police Department Captain Moreno who served on the school board from 1981 to 1989, grew up in The Preserve, and was founder of several community groups.
Chino resident Albert vande Steeg told the board it was a mistake to name a school after a person because it could cause potential future embarrassment.
Board member Jon Monroe voted no because he said a school should not be named after a person and board president Sonja Shaw voted no because she preferred the “Louis W. Moreno Dairyland Academy.”
Andi Johnston, school district spokesperson, said a rescindment would strike out a motion, resolution, or rule that had been adopted at some previous time.
Mr. Cruz, who voted in favor of naming the school after Mr. Moreno, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
