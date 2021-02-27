Six organizations that exist to help others received $62,535 in federal funding allocated to the City of Chino Hills through Community Development Block Grant funding.
The allocations were divided among the non-profit groups on Tuesday after the city council listened to representatives explain their mission and how many Chino Hills residents are served.
The groups and amounts received are:
•House of Ruth, $15,000, to help domestic violence victims and their children.
•The Chino Neighborhood House, $12,535, located in a storefront on Sixth Street in downtown Chino, which provides groceries, clothing, hygiene products, baby items, and care packages to needy families in Chino Hills and Chino who live in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
•Heart 2 Serve transitional residence in Chino Hills, $12,000, to help people with recovery, employment, education, transportation, legal, and financial assistance.
•Chino Hills Branch Library, $11,000, for its literacy program where volunteer tutors help adults learn how to read and write and the mature driver’s education program for seniors.
•Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board, $7,000, to provide landlord-tenant mediation services.
•Project CHELA, $5,000, to help families with disabilities, disabled children and at-risk teens by holding themed events in Chino Hills that includes puppets, music, art, crafts, and snacks; wellness workshops; and family fun days at McCoy Equestrian Center and Chino Hills Community Center.
CHELA is an acronym for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
