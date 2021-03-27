San Bernardino County’s effort to vaccinate all of its residents will shift into high gear on April 1 when everyone age 50 and over will be eligible for vaccination.
On April 15, everyone 16 and over will be eligible, regardless of health condition or occupation.
Effective immediately, those who accompany an eligible family member to an appointment are eligible, too, even if they don’t fall into an eligible category, but they must have an appointment at the same location and at approximately the same time as their eligible family member.
Those accompanying someone 65 or over, a person with a serious underlying health condition or disability, a food worker, or anyone else who is eligible should sign up for an appointment as a member of that eligible cohort, and accompany that eligible person to the appointment.
“The light at the end of this pandemic tunnel is now much brighter,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Vaccinations are our shot for hope, and San Bernardino County has the staff and the facilities to vaccinate everyone who wants protection from COVID-19. If the federal and state governments supply the vaccines, which they have promised to do, we will get the job done quickly, efficiently, and equitably.”
The decision to expand vaccine eligibility is a result of increasing vaccine supplies. California currently receives 1.8 million vaccines per week, which is expected to increase to more than 3 million per week by the end of April.
Mr. Hagman said San Bernardino County has been making great progress in vaccinating its residents since Dec. 16, “when we became one of the first counties in the California to receive and administer vaccines,” he said.
Almost 23 percent of the county’s adults have been vaccinated (at least one dose), he said, and almost 13 percent have been fully vaccinated, and that is with eligibility limited to people in select occupations, with certain severe health conditions, and people age 65 and over.
Information: COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine/.
