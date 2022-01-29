Chino Hills residents have until Monday, Jan. 31 to submit maps they feel would best represent their communities.
Every 10 years, local governments use census data to redraw district lines reflecting new population data.
This process, called redistricting, ensures each city council district has nearly equal populations while considering demographics and communities of interest.
The total population in Chino Hills is 78,545, according to the 2020 census, so each of the city’s five districts must contain about 15,710 people.
Currently, the districts contain between 10,115 people at the lowest (District 2), and 12,914 at the highest (District 5).
So far, 10 maps have been posted online with revised maps expected to be posted next week.
Residents Jeff Vaka, Luis Esparza, and Jim Gallagher are the only residents as of Thursday night who have submitted maps.
The next public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Chino Hills city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, where maps that are balanced based on population will be considered.
One map will be chosen as the preferred map and will be adopted via ordinance at the March 22 council meeting.
During a discussion of the redistricting on Tuesday, Jeff Simonetti of National Demographics Corporation produced a table based on the 2020 census that the Asian population in Chino Hills is now 42 percent, the Hispanic population is 28 percent, the white population is 24 percent, and the black population is 4 percent.
To learn about redistricting, visit redistrictingchinohills.org.
Click on the “draft maps” tab to view maps submitted by residents and click on “draw a map” to submit a map.
