The Chino Hills Branch Library is seeking volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing skills.
No previous teaching experience is needed.
Training will be provided.
Tutors must be 18 or older and commit to meeting with an adult learner two hours a week for a minimum of six months either in person or online with Zoom, whichever is their preference. Teaching materials will be available for pickup.
To learn more about the program, call (909) 590-5380.
