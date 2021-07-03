Residents in Chino and Chino Hills should not transport their potted citrus trees because of a tiny brown insect called the Asian citrus psyllid that is spreading a disease called “Huanglongbing disease” detected in Montclair and Eastvale.
The two cities have been placed under quarantine based on detections of the disease in the nearby cities, according to Victoria Hornbaker, director for the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Division at the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Citrus fruits include lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruit, kumquats, tangerines, and other varieties.
The curry leaf tree also falls under the quarantine.
The quarantine area includes portions of San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.
Brown bugs
Residents should look for brown insects the size of a grain of rice with red, beady eyes that feed on leaves at a 45-degree angle with its back end in the air.
No other citrus insect positions its body this way during feeding.
Ms. Hornbaker said they exude waxy spiral-like tubules which is a telltale sign that the insects are present.
She said the fruit itself is not a pathway and will not spread the disease.
Once a tree is infected, it will produce bitter and misshaped fruit and die within a few years.
Residents are advised to buy citrus trees from licensed, local nurseries.
When pruning citrus trees, residents should dry out the clippings or double bag them before disposing of them in the regular trash to prevent psyllids from maturing, Ms. Hornbaker said.
If residents find a psyllid, they should go to their local home and garden center or nursery for advice on treatment products and immediately contact the statewide pest hotline at (800) 491-1899.
Information: californiacitrusthreat.org/pest-disease.
