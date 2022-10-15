School Board, District 3
Christina Gagnier
City of residence: Chino.
Age: 40
Occupation: Attorney, businesswoman, and professor at UC Irvine School of Law.
Education: bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology, University of California, Irvine; master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California; juris doctorate from the University of San Francisco.
Community involvement: Board President, Chino Valley Unified School District Board; immediate past chair, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce; Accredited attorney, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (pro bono legal support); Federal Communications Commission Consumer Advisory Committee from 2015 to 2017; Pro bono legal work to support victims of online bullying and harassment
Top two issues
Support students and stop political distractions:
The number one issue facing our school district is to continue to support our students so they can thrive, and not to derail their education with political distractions.
Last year, while many school districts saw their test scores decline, students in the Chino Valley increased their test scores. This was not by chance: it was a direct result of choices that we made to block out political distractions and focus on education, including more time with our educators and adding programs that helped students flourish.
To continue this momentum, we need to bring together our entire community and focus on education, so that students can focus on learning, teachers can focus on teaching, and parents are heard. Steps that we can continue to take in this direction include:
Career pathways: We have to do everything we can do in the classroom to prepare our students in the fundamentals for success. It is also critical, though, to bridge the gap between what is learned in the classroom with career opportunities. This means continuing to invest in innovative math, science, and language programs to prepare students for college and to provide career opportunities for all students.
I have worked actively as past Chair of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and, currently, in leading its Innovation Council, to promote career pathways, providing internships, mentorship opportunities, and bring experiential learning to CVUSD students. I will continue these efforts in my second term.
Mental health and student safety. Students learn best when they are healthy, and, for too long, mental health has been an overlooked issue. Other school districts are just now starting to realize the vital role that they can play in providing these supports and services to students. Our schools already have expanded counseling services, and we should work in conjunction with parents, and well as partnering with the City of Chino and Chino Hills, so that we can better provide what our students and families need during the school day and beyond.
We have increased staffing geared towards keeping our campuses safe and will continue to do so.
Further, we must better explore how we support parents and students on issues regarding cyberbullying and other online harassment that, unfortunately, may not stop when school ends. Every student should feel welcome.
Work together. We all know students need a support network to succeed. That’s why we need to continue to support our teachers to give them the resources inside and outside of the classroom to positively impact our students. We also need to continue to ensure that we listen to all parents in our District who see the challenges our students face firsthand.
Lastly, we need to bring our community together and end the divisiveness, so that our students can focus on learning, and our teachers and school staff can focus on doing their jobs.
Sonja Shaw
City of residence: Chino
Age: 40
Occupation: Mom, fitness and health coach, licensed real estate agent, real estate school, fitness training course
Community involvement: President of Parent Advocacy, volunteer in classrooms
Top two issues
Parental involvement and transparency: Parents are our children’s first teachers. We are involved in helping them grow and mature. We need to have a seat at the table when it comes to their education. In addition, numerous academic studies have shown that increasing parental involvement improves student success.
I will work to engage parents and bridge the gap between them and our educators for the benefit of our children. Parents need to be a part of the decision-making process at CVUSD.
The age-appropriate curriculum is a huge concern in our community, and I will ensure transparency so we can work together to make sure our district is focused on education. Age-appropriate curriculum plays a huge part in our children’s safety and it’s vital for their early year’s development.
I am not a politician, I am a mom, and as a board member, I will be able to give you a voice in what matters most to you, the lives of your children. I will strive to bring open communication, proactive leadership and creative solutions to the Chino Valley school board. I have a lot of ideas as to how to do that but more importantly, I know that you have ideas too. Let’s work together to make CVUSD a better place for our kids.
Increase student achievement for all students: Less than 50 percent of our high school students are graduating with proficient scores in math and reading. I will focus our district on teaching essential skills to boost student achievement. For example, STEM and skilled labor careers are the most in-demand right now.
We as a district need to work to ensure these programs are fully funded so our children have a pathway to college or a livable wage job. I also see a desperate need for our district to help our students with special needs.
I know our district spends money fighting these needs and if we can serve all students and help them instead, it will also allow us to use more money to fund programs and educators to ensure our student’s success.
Having met with the district superintendent, and attending numerous budget workshops and district meetings, I understand how important the budget process is and my role as a board member.
However, being a parent gives me a unique perspective and I will use that to fight for all of our children.
School Board District 4
Jon Monroe
City of residence: Chino Hills.
Age: 48
Occupation: High school coach, retired Chino Police officer
Education: Don Lugo High School graduate
Community involvement: Chino police officer, Russ Miller Foundation, Donate Life Ambassador, Chino Police Officer Association, UChooz Positive Youth, Boy Scouts of America, softball and football Coach, Chino Valley Rotary, Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bleed Safe Community, Let it Be Foundation, Breaking Barriers United
Two top issues
Parental rights: Nothing is more important than family. Parents have the right to be involved in all aspects of their children’s lives, education being one of the most important. I will openly and effectively communicate with parents to involve them proactively in the education of their children. I will be the elected representative of the parents in the district and carry their message to Sacramento.
Safety. School safety is complex and needs to be addressed on many levels. The design of the school, school security and response, and the environment of the campus all need to be addressed. Physical safety often leads to mental safety, but mental health training and programs need to be redirected and given more emphasis. Teachers and security need to be better trained to protect our children from mental and physical harm. I have the expertise to address these issues from years of serving as a police officer and school resource officer.
Lisa Greathouse
City of residence: Chino Hills
Age: 60
Occupation: Senior manager, internal communications, Disneyland Resort
Education: bachelor’s degree in English-Journalism from State University of New York at Albany.
Community involvement: Tutoring through Project Hope Alliance; volunteer in various events through Disney VoluntEARS
Two top issues
School safety and mental health services: These two issues are intrinsically linked when it comes to preventing school violence. Our district has focused on active shooter drills and safety plans, which are necessary and should be reviewed and updated more frequently than the current annual process and in close coordination with the three law enforcement agencies within our district.
However, we must do more to prevent violence before it walks through the door of our schools. We should prioritize and strengthen threat assessment teams, who can intervene when a student is experiencing a mental health crisis that may lead to violence.
This team should be closely monitoring social media to identify language indicative of violent behavior and work with students, teachers, staff and administrators to help them understand signs to look for. We must ensure students have access to mental health support services and that anonymous reporting systems are in place for students who recognize signs that a peer is a threat to themselves or others. Simultaneously, we should continue to promote the integration of Social and Emotional Learning into curriculum and student life in order to provide students the tools they need to better manage emotions, build self-control and coping mechanisms and, ultimately, make better choices. This has been shown to have long-term positive impacts and reduces incidents of violence on campuses. Finally, our district should be reminding parents to store weapons properly, since improperly stored weapons have contributed to school shootings.
Class size and teacher retention: These issues also are linked. One of the biggest factors in student success is the student-to-teacher ratio. Smaller classes allow teachers more opportunity for one-on-one instruction and assistance, and for them to tailor their lessons to meet the unique needs and learning styles of students. It would help teachers address the learning loss many students experienced during the pandemic. Students in smaller classes are more engaged in their lessons and, as a result, perform better on tests. California used to have a 20:1 ratio in grades K-3 and I would like to see a return to that. However, smaller class sizes also require more teachers. Currently, we have a teacher shortage, which must be addressed before we could consider smaller class sizes. Teacher salaries and benefits must keep up with the surrounding districts to keep our teachers here and to attract new teachers. But once CVUSD shifts to smaller class sizes, that would be a recruiting tool for hiring qualified teachers. Great teachers are the foundation for a great education.
