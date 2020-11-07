Modern self-storage building rises in Chino Hills

A contemporary three-story 130,149-square-foot self-storage facility is emerging on the southwest corner of Fairfield ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Located just east of Hotel Chino Hills, the modern, indoor facility is dwarfing the Starbucks and Denny’s in the small retail center.
A 2,000-square-foot portion of the building will include a guest lobby and office area for copying, packaging, and shipping, locker units for inventory storage, and a glass-enclosed conference room.
The remaining 128,149-square-feet of the building will include between 850 and 950 rental storage units ranging in size from 5 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 30 feet.
Modern office
The facility, to be named “The Storage District,” is designed to look like a modern office, according to the developer.
The exterior will include split face rock at the base, faux windows with shutters, accent lighting, black and white stucco wall segments, and black and grey trim panels.
The project’s developer told the city council during meetings two years ago that her company invested $15 million into the project that will improve the visual character of the business park.
She noted that it had become a site for illegal dumping, overnight long-haul truck parking, and several non-working parking lot lights.
A few high-profile crimes have occurred on the property of Hotel Chino Hills which is nearby.
Councilman Brian Johsz, who lives in the district where the facility is located, voted against the project because he said he could not support a mini-warehouse across the street from single-family homes.
Councilman Peter Rogers was initially skeptical because of concerns about a bulky, four-walled warehouse but voted to support the project after looking over the architectural design that he said looks very different from traditional storage facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.