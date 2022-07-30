New Chino park to be built after demolition

The City of Chino is working towards the development of Chino Rancho Park, a 1.3-acre park that will include an all-inclusive playground, two pickleball courts, and outdoor fitness equipment.
Inclusive playgrounds have wheelchair ramps leading to playground equipment designed for use by children with disabilities. The playground can also be used by children without disabilities.
The park site is located on city-owned property at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard.
“I went by that site and it’s a mess,” said Mayor Eunice Ulloa. “I think it’s embarrassing to have our own property with trash and weeds.”
The Chino City Council approved a $204,971 contract to C.S. Legacy Construction of Walnut on Tuesday for the demolition and removal of a non-working water reservoir, which was built in the 1940s, concrete, posts, pipes, and vegetation.
Mayor Ulloa said the site should be kept clean during demolition and construction.
The project will be completed in two phases, said Community Services Department Projects Manager Carolyn Baltzer. The first phase will include the demolition and the second phase consists of the park development.
The demolition is expected to begin by Aug. 29, said Ms. Baltzer.
The park will be developed with a $2,858,075 state grant awarded to the city in March 2020 as part of the 2018 Parks Bond Act Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalizations program Proposition 68 grant.
The park will include a shade pavilion, walking trail, benches, historical markers, artwork, drought tolerant landscaping, and restrooms, Ms. Baltzer said.
