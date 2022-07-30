New Chino park to be built after demolition

The future Chino Rancho Park will be located on a 1.3-acre site on city-owned property at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

The City of Chino is working towards the development of Chino Rancho Park, a 1.3-acre park that will include an all-inclusive playground, two pickleball courts, and outdoor fitness equipment. 

Inclusive playgrounds have wheelchair ramps leading to playground equipment designed for use by children with disabilities. The playground can also be used by children without disabilities.

