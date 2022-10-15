Infuzion Zone Family Entertainment Center located at the Chino Hills Marketplace near Smart & Final is seeking permission from the city to allow alcoholic beverages to be served by licensed caterers during private parties.
The matter will come before the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
Infuzion Zone is a laser tag arena with virtual reality and arcade games that includes two party rooms for private events and a play area for young children.
The applicant, Deanna Margaritha, said she has received numerous inquiries from potential customers about whether they can serve alcohol at their events and several have declined when finding out that alcohol is not allowed.
She noted that Infuzion Zone is closed to the public during private events.
