Two industrial buildings will be constructed at the southwest corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Yorba Court, on vacant land located east of Home Depot and the former JCPenney.
The Chino City Council approved the agreement April 19 on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Eunice Ulloa absent, on the condition that operations cannot begin until public improvements are made.
The applicant, Liberty Property, is required to install curb, gutter, sidewalk, curb ramps, drive approaches, landscaping, and domestic water improvements.
The applicant is also required to improve the intersection of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue by extending the left-turn pocket by 300 feet to make it a dual left-turn lane.
Civil Engineering Manager Jesus Plasencia said Chino and Chino Hills have approved the plans and Caltrans approval is anticipated in mid-May.
Construction will begin after permits are received and will take about six to eight weeks to complete, Mr. Plasencia said.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said the improvements should be completed to coincide with the opening of the industrial buildings.
“Based on the size of these warehouses, I’m sure they’ll bring both traffic and trucks to the southern portion of town,” Ms. Comstock said. “I would prefer not to see traffic at that intersection prior to the improvements being completed.”
Ms. Comstock said residents have been complaining about truck traffic.
Councilman Marc Lucio said residents are avoiding Edison Avenue because of the trucks and street conditions and are taking Chino Hills Parkway as an alternative coming off the 71 Freeway.
“I’m aligned with Councilmember Comstock where I wouldn’t be comfortable issuing them occupancy until they complete what they need to complete,” Mr. Lucio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.