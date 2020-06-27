Household hazardous waste will be collected 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (June 27) at the Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Items accepted include electronic waste, motor oil and filters, antifreeze and gasoline, auto and household batteries, pesticides and fertilizers, paint products, chemical cleaners, outdated medications, chemical cleaners, pool and hobby supplies.
Information: 334-3472.
