Chemicals used to manufacture explosives were seized Tuesday from a storage unit in Claremont, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old Chino man on suspicion of maintaining explosive equipment without a permit, Chino Police said Thursday.
Charles David Lee was booked on $150,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was scheduled to appear today (May 5) in West Valley Superior Court, county court records show.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive and found narcotics, drug materials and a collapsible baton, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers also discovered evidence of explosive manufacturing inside the vehicle,” the sergeant said.
Mr. Lee was booked into West Valley Detention Center and was released with a citation at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, jail records indicate.
Detectives from the Chino Police Department armed with search warrant went to a storage unit being rented by the suspect in Claremont, finding several precursors commonly used to manufacture explosives, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The Ontario Fire Department’s Explosive Ordnance Demolition team was called and seized the chemicals, he said.
A search warrant was later served on the suspect’s apartment in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive where he again was taken into custody, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.