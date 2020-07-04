Homeowners in the Vellano Country Club development at the end of Woodview Road, west of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will see a 5 percent increase, or $54.24 per year, in their lighting and landscape fees.
They will now pay $1,139 per year. Last year, they paid $1,085 annually.
The year before that, their fees went up $92.
The golf course business will be levied a $754.71 annual increase.
Last year, a $698 annual increase was levied.
The Chino Hills city council approved the increases during its annual public hearing June 23 that confirms lighting and landscape fees, street sweeping fees and special maintenance areas.
The council must approve the levy every year for the city to collect the revenues. The assessments appear on property tax bills.
Unlike other lighting and landscape districts in Chino Hills, the Vellano district was set up to allow for reasonable increases and inflationary adjustments, but cannot exceed the maximum assessment rates allowed in the foundation documents.
The golf course fee is based on trip generation which is converted into “benefit units” to allocate the golf course’s portion of the total costs for services.
The closure of the golf course does not impact the trip generation if there is no formal rezoning of the land.
The property tax would still be the responsibility of the golf course owner.
Los Serranos
Los Serranos residents will pay $58.08 per year for streetlighting, an increase of 32 cents annually.
The fees have not gone up since fiscal year 2012-13.
When additional homes receive streetlights in Los Serranos, they are added to the lighting district.
In fiscal year 2019-20, contracts were awarded for four streetlights on Fairway Boulevard from Carmelita Avenue to Yorba Avenue; five streetlights on El Molino Boulevard from Pipeline Avenue to Montecito Avenue; four streetlights on Gird Avenue from Pipeline to Del Norte Avenue; and four streetlights on Lugo Avenue from Pipeline to Del Norte, for a total of 17 streetlights.
Ten zones
Fees for the 10 zones in the lighting and landscape district will remain the same. They have not gone up since 1997 because the council cannot raise the fees without a protest mail-in vote under the rules of Proposition 218.
Unlike the water and sewer increases that only allow “no” votes, lighting and landscape increases under Prop. 218 allows for a “yes” or “no” vote in the ballot process.
Residents in Butterfield Ranch pay $252 a year, residents in the Los Ranchos area pay $489, residents in the Oaks and Green Valley area pay $281 per year, and homeowners in the Carriage Hills development in Carbon Canyon pay $358 per year.
The residential street sweeping rates were kept at $12.10 per year, the same low amount since the city’s incorporation in 1991.
The city is subsidizing the street sweeping fund in the amount of $27,715 in fiscal year 2020-21.
Big deficit
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery told the Public Works Commission Wednesday during a budget presentation that the city will subsidize the lighting and landscape district $1.4 million from General Fund money in fiscal year 2020-21.
He said the subsidy will increase to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2021-22, $2.3 million in 2022-23, and $2.5 million in fiscal year 2023-24 if operations do not change.
Commissioner Mike Kleczko said the city has been talking about the issue for years and asked how much is being spent on the consultant that is identifying ways to resolve the climbing deficit.
In January, the council authorized a $50,000 contract with Willdan Financial Services of Temecula to come up with funding options that could include a citywide special tax or potential balloting of the zones for new or increased assessments, among other options.
“At the end of the day, it will be the voters’ decision on how we address the subsidies,” Mr. Montgomery told the commission.
He said the city is also subsidizing the street sweeping fund in the amount of $27,715 for fiscal year 2020-21. The city manager said the city has been looking for ways to minimize street sweeping activities over the years to get the costs more in balance with revenues, “but we’re spending more than we collect,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.