After receiving angry emails from residents about considering a pay increase when people are going through job loss, the pandemic, and inflation, Chino Hills councilmembers on Tuesday tabled a discussion about a potential pay increase, but not before insisting they are not on the council to make money but to serve the community.
Councilman Art Bennett said serving on the council is more than attending two meetings per month.
“When you think of what we put on the line: our personal reputations, getting beat up in the press, and getting nasty emails, we do this because we love our city,” he said. “We have created a city that is fiscally strong and serves the people well.”
He said if the city hadn’t entacted ordinances such as the ridgeline protection ordinance in the mid-1990s, homes would be built on top of all the hills.
The city council makes a base salary of $826.88 per month and would be permitted under the Government Code to enact a $178.20 increase, based on population, for a total of $1,005.08 per month if approved in 2021, or a $228.45 salary increase to $1,055.33 per month if adopted in 2022.
Mr. Bennett said any pay raise that would have been voted on would not have gone into effect until January 2023, after the 2022 election.
In addition to the base salary, the council receives $500 per month in car allowance and $1,659 per month in medical benefits.
If councilmembers opt out of health coverage, they receive $1,509 per month.
They receive a $100,000 life insurance policy.
For retirement benefits, if they are in Tier 1: the city pays 100 percent of their contribution, and if in Tier 2 (if they were elected after January 2013), they pay 100 percent of their contribution, according to city spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
In an email to councilmembers, Chino Hills resident Doug McCormick asked if they returned their monthly car allowance when conducting city business out of their living rooms for the last 15 months during the COVID lockdown. Mr. McCormick said he supports a fair stipend but is against the benefits package that he described as “outrageous.”
He said councilmembers should not receive the same benefits as the city’s department directors.
“Nobody receives the type of compensation package you pay yourselves for a part-time job,” he said.
Mayor Brian Johsz said the council doesn’t need to be making the $1,676 per month that Chino councilmembers make, but an incentive is important because of the time and sacrifice involved.
Councilman Peter Rogers said the council receives the same emails from the same couple of people when a raise is considered, but the timing isn’t right to consider an increase.
Councilman Bennett said, “The vocal minority is winning on this one. I don’t feel good about it because I think everyone of us deserves it.”
Nevertheless, he made a motion to suspend the raise discussion, which was seconded by Mayor Johsz and unanimously approved.
The council also turned down a raise in August 2020 because of the pandemic but asked City Manager Benjamin Montgomery to bring it back for discussion prior to the 2022 election.
The Government Code mandates there must be an election between the time of the decision and the actual implementation of the raise.
When the council voted itself a raise in 2016, which was implemented in 2017, it had been 10 years since it considered an increase.
The law allows a maximum of 5 percent per year since the last time a raise was received.
The council received at least seven emails, individually and collectively, opposed to the raise, and more than 30 comments that were posted on the NextDoor app, with most residents opposed.
Councilman Ray Marquez said he averages 30 meetings a month to ensure Chino Hills is well represented in the region, but he would have voted no because residents are struggling and the timing isn’t right.
